Bunker Hill man arrested in connection to Frederick County, Virginia shooting

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 21-year-old West Virginia man for allegedly shooting into an occupied home in Frederick County, Virginia.

Devay Obrian Banks of Bunker Hill was taken into custody on unrelated charges a few hours after the shooting happened early Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Deputies responded to the 200 block of Alpine Meadow Road where a resident stated he was woken up by the sound of gunshots. Investigators discovered multiple rounds lodged into the residence and several shell casings out front, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators conducted many interviews connecting Banks to the shooting. They arrested him Thursday.

Banks was charged with six counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling, six counts of attempted malicious wounding and one count of felony destruction of property. He remains incarcerated at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center, the sheriff’s office said.