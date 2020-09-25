“Buckle Up & Slow Down” campaign gets creative in Virginia

A new campaign is encouraging Virginia teens state-wide to buckle up and slow down. (Christy Matino/WDVM)

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — “Buckle up and slow down!” That’s the message a new safe driving campaign is trying to spread to Virginia teens this fall.

Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety (YOVASO) typically hosts in-person events to raise awareness for traffic safety. Due to COVID-19, the organization had to create a virtual campaign this year so they created a #DriveForChange sticker design contest.

The winner’s design will be printed out on decals to be used in the program’s marketing materials. They’ll also receive a $100 prize. The competition is open to anyone in Virginia between 11 and 20 years old.

In addition to the decal contest, YOVASO will also be giving out #DriveForChange kits, filled with goodies such as apple cider and safe driver information cards.

“Usually with past campaigns, we would send boxes of materials to the schools,” said Kendall Lythgoe, a student at Virginia Tech and regional trainer for YOVASO. “With the Drive For Change kits, we’re giving them out individually and sending them out directly to the students, which I think will be really cool.”

The Drive For Change campaign will run until October 23. All artistic submissions must be in by October 14.

