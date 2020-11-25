Buckle up, follow speed limits and drive sober during Thanksgiving travel

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — We all know this Thanksgiving holiday will look different than in years past, but there are some things to keep in mind that havn’t changed, keeping yourself and others safe.

The Virginia State Police is urging Virginians to drive safely, whether you’re going to a family’s home or simply heading to the store, wearing a seatbelt and following speed limits will help prevent car accidents and even fatalities.

Although fewer drivers are on the roads this year, fatalities still nearly match previous years. VSP attributes the crashes to drivers thinking they have a free ticket to drive fast on open roads.

“During the Thanksgiving 2019 holiday weekend, Virginia actually experienced eight traffic fatalities…In 2018 we had 12 traffic fatalities, and even though we’re on par for this time last year with overall traffic deaths, that’s still alarming when you consider the restrictions that have been in place and there have been fewer people on the roads,” said Corinne Geller, public information officer for VSP.

VSP said they realize Virginians like to celebrate on holidays with alcohol, but to keep in mind “buzzed driving is drunk driving” before getting behind the wheel. Instead, staying home, designating a sober driver, or calling a rideshare pick-up will be much safer.

There will be an increased police presence on roadways from 12:01 a.m., Nov. 25, through midnight on Nov. 29.