Brother of man accused of killing Nabra Hassanen, sentenced to 3 years in prison Video

FAIRFAX, Va. - Kevin Alexander Cardona Torres, 19, was sentenced to three years in prison, with three years suspended Friday for felony firearm larceny. He will also have three years of supervised probation.

Cardona Torres, is Darwin Martinez Torres’ brother. Martinez Torres, 22, was accused of brutally raping and murdering Nabra Hassanen, 17, of Reston in June 2017. Martinez Torres was living in Sterling when he allegedly committed the crime.

Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty.

Court documents show that Cardona's legal troubles may have complicated things for his brothers defense. Martinez’ defense team planned to utilize Cardona as a “material witness.”

Of all the options mentioned in filings, the current front runner appears to be having Cardona Torres testify on video prior to the trial.

Also complicating things, both Darwin and Kevin came to the United States illegally. ICE has confirmed Darwin came to the United States illegally from El Salvador. WDVM has filed a request with ICE for more information on Kevin.

However, it is clear Kevin came to the U.S. without proper documentation, as Martinez’ court documents list Kevin’s “illegal alien” tracking number.

A judge will hear arguments on motions filed by Martinez’ defense team.