Broadband project will help boost eight rural Virginia counties

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Some residents living in parts of the Northern Shenandoah Valley will now have improved access to broadband after Governor Ralph Northam announced grant money for the area.

A grant for over $95 million through the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative program will bring rural broadband to eight counties under all points broadband and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission. Clarke County is one of the areas included in the broadband project.

“Clarke County is a rural community and a commuting community and so we have had a lot of requests for that type of telecommuting but have been unable to provide it and so now with broadband being provided in this way we will be able to provide that for our citizens,” said David Weiss Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

The Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, a partner in the broadband project made a statement about the soon-to-be broadband expansion.

“We are thankful that NSVRC could serve as the conduit for these counties and the commonwealth to make such a historic investment aimed at providing rural Virginians the same level of access to telehealth distance education and telework opportunities as their urban neighbors.” Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission

Other counties included in the project are Augusta, Fauquier, Frederick, Rappahannock, Rockingham, Warren, and Page.