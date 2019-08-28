British Air Force’s Red Arrows land in Chantilly

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM) — Damp weather conditions spoiled a planned aerobatic display by the Royal British Air Force, but it didn’t stop team members from inspiring the crowd.

On a wet runway, the Red Arrows came rolling in on Hawk-Fast jets to greet the crowd at the Air and Space Museum. Because of the weather, crews didn’t get a chance to show off their world premiere aerobatic display which was scheduled as part of their 11 week North American tour, instead they did something more meaningful.

“Meeting people like today in DC at the museum here to try and inspire people to live their dreams whether it be in science technology and mathematics or other vacations. It was the 100th anniversary of the Royal Air Force last year. The aims of that was to commemorate, to celebrate and inspire and inspiring really is what the Red Arrow’s is all about,” said Adam Collins, a Red Arrow Squadron leader.

The crew did get the chance to fly over at Tuesday night’s Washington Nationals game against the Baltimore Orioles.