Bristow man arrested after stabbing a woman at Leesburg Premium Outlets

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — A 34-year-old Bristow man has been arrested after stabbing a 27-year-old woman at the Leesburg Premium Outlets on Tuesday evening.

Around 4:30 p.m. the Leesburg Police Department received a report that a 27-year-old woman had been stabbed at the outlets near suite 1173. The caller said the male suspect fled on foot towards Sycamore Hill behind the outlets and was armed with a knife.

Officers responded and found Corinthian Witcher, 34, of Bristow at the intersection of Potomac Station Drive NE and Lilac Terrace NE. He was taken into custody without further incident.

Witcher has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated malicious wounding.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries according to LPD.

Officers determined that the suspect and victim knew each other prior to the incident.

Witcher is being held at the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center with no bond.

There is no further danger to the public, while the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective D. Moreau at 703-771-4500 or at dmoreau@leesburgva.gov.