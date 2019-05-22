Bright Futures to take services on the road

A Winchester non-profit will soon be taking their services on the road, thanks to a generous donation.

Bright futures of Winchester- Frederick County serves meals to at least one thousand area students per school week and they even send weekend meal packs home with students in need. But now the organization will be able to serve the students and their families all year round thanks to a bus donation from the Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury retirement home.

“Think about a family that has been receiving a weekend food pack from us for nine months, school gets out, that resource stops, so we’re hoping with this new pilot program, we’re going to be able to help the families a little bit more over the summer, especially those with no transportation, or limited transportation,” Nancy Mango of Bright Futures says.

Organizers say this summer they will roll out a pilot program which will deliver meals to students’ homes.