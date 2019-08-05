Bright Futures offers free back to school haircuts

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Bright Futures of Frederick County and Winchester kicked off their free back to school haircut sessions at schools across the area.

“Well working with Bright Futures and our central office we were able to organize this opportunity for our families,” said Virginia Avenue Elementary School Principal Nan Bryant.

Bright Futures has organized a total of eight free haircut sessions. Virginia Avenue Elementary School held theirs during meet the teacher day.

“I think everybody wants to look their best. They’re excited about the first day of school and this gives them an opportunity to just get a fresh new look for the fresh new school year,” said Bryant.

Johnny Rivera Jr. is entering kindergarten and he says now he’s excited to start learning.

“Oh it’s awesome, it’s a beautiful school and it’s cool you guys are giving him a free haircut so I’m very happy about it,” said parent Johnny Rivera Sr.

“To let them feel like they can come back and feel very comfortable and come back with a new hairstyle. I think it makes you feel better when you come back to school that you feel good,” said Dimensions Hair Salon Stylist Amy Haines.

Bright Futures has several other community resource initiatives, including the food pack program.

“We’re just really grateful to bright futures for providing this opportunity and as you can see we have lots of families in children excited about this,” said Bryant.

The last free haircut sessions are on August 13 at Apple Pie Ridge Elementary School and Middletown Elementary School.