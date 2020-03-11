Brigadier General Charles McGee visits local elementary school

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–The Honorable Brigadier General Charles McGee made a stop at Garland R. Quarles Elementary school to speak to kids about his experiences as an airman.

General McGee served as a Tuskegee airman and was an integral force in WWII, the Vietnam War, and the Korean War. The decorated military hero answered kid’s questions and gave them important life advice including his “four p” principle to perceive, perform, prepare, and persevere.

“All I can say is life is a blessing, I just hope I’m worthy of the blessings I’ve received and I enjoy passing on good wishes to our youngsters,” said Brigadier General Charles McGee.

General McGee is 100 years old and is one of the last living members of the Tuskegee airmen.