WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Police are investigating a homicide that took place on the 500 block of S. Kent Street. The incident occurred at 9 p.m. last night, police say.
Police say the victim is a 29-year-old man.
At this time, no new information has been made available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
- Citywide curfew set in Philadelphia after protests over police killing
- Breaking: Winchester homicide under investigation
- Washington Huddle: Jake’s Fantasy Takes Week 8
- Protesters return to D.C. police station two nights in a row
- Frederick County hosts Halloween scavenger hunt
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App