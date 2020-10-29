Breaking: Winchester homicide under investigation

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Winchester Police are investigating a homicide that took place on the 500 block of S. Kent Street. The incident occurred at 9 p.m. last night, police say.

Police say the victim is a 29-year-old man.

At this time, no new information has been made available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

