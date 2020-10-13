BREAKING: Twelve people charged in connection with four Prince William County murders

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A dozen people have been charged in connection with four murders in Prince William County last year.

Prince William County Police confirm the twelve people charged had connections to the Los Sitios Salvatruchas clique of the MS-13 street gang. The department held a press conference to announce the new developments in their investigation Tuesday morning.

The killings were random and “done so at the benefit of the gang,” said Lt. Col. Jarad Phelps, the acting Chief of Police for the PWC Police Department.

These murders were not “gang-on-gang” murders, according to investigators. Lt. Col. Phelps says this clique was known to be extremely dangerous and involved in violent crime across the D.C. region.

“They were probably involved in a lot more than we uncovered. This investigation is ongoing,” said Lt. Col. Phelps.

Amy Ashworth, Commonwealth’s Attorney for Prince William County for the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park, said, “We are going to work tirelessly to prosecute criminals and hold accountable to the people who commit violent crimes in our jurisdiction.”

“Our goal is to eradicate MS-13 from Northern Virginia and the United States,” said Jim Dawson, a special agent in the FBI’s Criminal Division of the Washington Field Office.

Authorities also uncovered a large drug trafficking operation during their investigation. Those involved are accused of transporting cocaine from New York with the intent to sell it in Northern Virginia.

This story is developing and will be updated.