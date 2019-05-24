BREAKING: One dead after early morning altercation Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FAIRFAX, Va. - The Fairfax County Police Department says that one person has died after an early morning altercation in a parking lot.

The incident happened around 1:30 Friday morning near the intersection of Lee Jackson Memorial Highway and Airline Parkway.

Officials say the victim was shot and died later at an area hospital. Two others were injured, but not shot, during the altercation.

Police say they have a suspect in custody and there is no danger to the public.

This story is developing.