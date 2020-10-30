UPDATE: Double homicide reported at Spotsylvania Medical Center

Update: Officials have identified the victims 76-year-old Pamela Turella and 80-year-old Alexander Turella, both of Spotsylvania County. According to officials, Pamela was a patient at Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center, and her husband Alexander entered her hospital room and shot her, and then took his own life.

SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Spotsylvania Sherriff’s office says they are investigating a shooting reported at 9:15 this morning at the Spotsylvania Regional Medical Center. Officials say two victims were shot and killed in a patient room on the fourth floor of the center.

Employees called 911 immediately after the incident, police say. Officials believe the victims are related.

Police believe there is no present danger to staff, patients, or residents of the area.

The incident is still under investigation and there is no more information available at this time. The victim’s names have not yet been released.

This is a developing story and will be updated.