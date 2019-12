FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police confirm that one person is dead and another has been taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the Alexandria area of Fairfax.

Police responded to the 7900 block of Sausalito Place around 2:37 a.m. Monday morning.

Officers are in the 7900 block of Sausalito Place in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County for a shooting. One person has died and another person was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Please avoid the area. #FCPD pic.twitter.com/IFDwGbVnIw — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) December 30, 2019

This story is developing and we will continue to update you as details become available.