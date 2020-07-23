Braxton family reflects on Stonewall Middle School renaming to their namesake

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Stonewall Middle School in Prince William County, Virginia, is being renamed to honor Carroll and Celestine Braxton.

The couple was chosen out of hundreds of submissions for the renaming of both the middle school and high school.

The Braxton family were trailblazers for the Black community. Carroll was one of the first Black U.S. Marines. His wife, Celestine, was a school teacher in Prince William County for 33 years. She helped to integrate the public schools.

Their daughter, Monique Braxton, is glad that the community is finally recognizing the contributions her parents made to the community.

“I think the love of my parents towards so many people in the community is now being being given back by so many people supporting the renaming of the school,” she said.

