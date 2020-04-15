BRAWS: Women & girls in need of menstrual products has tripled

"It’s typically a 'women’s issue' and because it is a taboo topic it often gets forgotten in collection drives and in food pantries."

VIENNA, Va. (WDVM) — BRAWS, or Bringing Resources to Aid Women’s Shelters, says it’s running low on supplies while the need for bras, underwear, pads and tampons increases during the pandemic.

BRAWS serves women and girls in Virginia, D.C. and Maryland by partnering with organizations that serve populations in need and stocking their shelves with new bras, new underwear, and menstrual products for their clients.

In 2019, founder Holly Seibold says BRAWS served 5,000 women and girls. Since the pandemic started, BRAWS has tripled its impact — it’s helping 15,000 people and is trying to make sure a woman can get her food items and a box of tampons without having to ask for one.

“This is something that is not discussed often. It’s typically a ‘women’s issue’ and because it is a taboo topic it often gets forgotten in collection drives and in food pantries,” Seibold said.

Instead of depleting resources on Amazon and in grocery stores, BRAWS is going straight to the supplier and purchasing pallets of tampons and pads. Each is about $2,500 and could serve about 1,000 women and girls. They’re raising money via their website and are collecting donations at a drop box outside their Vienna location.

“Our goal ultimately – it’s not something that’s just to provide pads and tampons. That’s secondary,” Seibold said. “Our mission is to bring dignity and empowerment to women and girls. This crisis is such a low point in so many people’s lives that the last thing we want is for them not to be able to manage their menstruation.”