Boy Scouts in Virginia work on a community project with law enforcement

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Boy Scouts in Virginia took part in a major project that supports the Frederick County Sheriff’s office in Winchester.

The boy scouts helped the department convert a wounded warrior van into an incident response vehicle, they also helped put together a new command post that has satellite service. Boy Scout, Jonathan Williams says this project is part of his path to becoming an eagle scout.

“It’s really hard getting up to a life scout, service hours are the hardest part, but I figured this one would be good because this will help save lives”, Williams said.

Sergeant Dave Ellinger helped make the project possible. He says the idea came from their 1033 program which transfers excess military equipment to civilian law enforcement agencies.

“They said they had a command bus they were trying to convert over but was too much of a project but they wanted it to go to someplace that would use it. Jonathan was looking for an eagle scouts project it would take six or eight weekends to get it done it would have an impact for a long time,” Ellinger said.

Both vehciles were fixed from top to bottom with new interior design, computers, radios and more. the boy scouts had the ultimate hands on experience.

“We brought in reclaimed pc’s we tried to keep the RV as economical as possible so we put in a lot of personal time as well because its really important we want to make sure our citizens are protected, this is one more step in that direction,” Scott Varner said, who is the director of information and technology for Frederick County, Va.

The response vehicle will used for various incident calls and for harsh weather conditions for officers out in the field, reporting in officials from the sheriff’s office say they have another project utilizing another vehicle in the works.