Boy dies after ditch collapses at McLean construction site

Cause of death to be determined by the Chief Medical Examiner

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Police in Fairfax County are investigating after a boy died in an apparent accident at a construction site in McLean, Virginia.

Officials say the accident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Monday on the 1800 block of Solitaire Lane. When officers arrived, they found a man and young boy trapped in a ditch that had collapsed on the construction site. They were both extracted from the ditch and taken to a nearby hospital. The man sustained minor injuries.

“We initially responded when we received the call and the two people were alive at that time and unfortunately the juvenile succumbed to his injuries at the hospital,” Sergeant Greg Bedor, spokesperson for the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Investigators are still working to determine why they were there. Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact Fairfax County Police at 703-246-7800.