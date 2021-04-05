Boy, 13, killed and 2 seriously injured in Manassas crash

Manassas, Va. (WDVM) — A 13-year-old boy was killed in a two-vehicle collision Sunday afternoon in Manassas, according to Prince William County Police. Two more boys suffered serious injuries in the collision as well, police say.  

A Crash Investigation Unit responded to the crash around 5 p.m. at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and University Boulevard. Police say investigators found that a Honda Civic with three boys in the back seats and two adults in the front turned left on a red light onto the parkway. In the intersection, the car was hit by a pickup truck traveling south on the parkway.  

Police say an off-duty officer and a responding officer worked to extract the 13-year-old boy from the car, who was pinned. The officers performed CPR before fire and rescue responders arrived, but police say the boy died from his injuries in the hospital.  

A 16-year-old in the back seat was ejected from the car on impact and suffered life threatening injuries, police say. A 9-year-old boy also suffered serious injuries.  

Police say the 13- and 16-year-old were not wearing seat belts. Investigators believe speed was a factor in the collision.  

Police say the two adults in the Honda and the driver of the pickup truck were treated for minor injuries at a hospital.  

All lanes of the intersection were reportedly closed from around 6 p.m. to around 9 p.m.  

An investigation is ongoing and there are no further details available.  

