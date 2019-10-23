Books for Babies program celebrates 19 years in Loudoun County

The data shows the sooner we can get kids reading even at a very young age, or at birth they will be engaged in reading and have a higher literacy rate as elementary students

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM) — Loudoun County Public schools and Inova Hospital celebrates 19 years of early childhood literacy for their Books for Babies program.

Books for Babies was established in 2000. It provides over 2,000 English and Spanish books for new parents after the birth of their child.

Grant Schafer, the supervisor of outreach service for LCPS said: “The data shows the sooner we can get kids reading even at a very young age, or at birth they will be engaged in reading and have a higher literacy rate as elementary students.”

Students from LCPS read to parents and friends short excerpts from their favorite book or articles. Although this program has been up and running for 19 years, Stacey Metcalfe said Wednesday was different than the previous years. She said she was amazed at how the students shared their great stories with everyone.

Books a Million also partners with LCPS so they can have a sufficient amount of books to give to the program.