Boil water advisory in place for parts of Arlington County

ARLINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Parts of Arlington County were placed under a boil water advisory on Friday, which means residents should use bottled water or tap water that has been boiled and cooled down for drinking, bathing and preparing food.
According to the county, the advisory was put in place for the eastern area as a precaution after a large water transmission main break at Glebe Road and Chain Bridge Road.
The county said to bring your water to a rolling boil for three minutes then cool before:
- Drinking
- Brushing teeth
- Washing fruits and vegetables
- Preparing baby food and formula
- Making ice
- Giving to pets
The county has provided a searchable map for residents to check if they are impacted. Click here to get to the map.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App