Boeing commits $50 million to Virginia Tech Innovation Campus

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — A $50 million, multiyear commitment from Boeing will help jump-start Virginia Tech’s effort to create the most diverse graduate technology campus in the United States.

Boeing’s commitment will provide student scholarships, foster the recruitment of world-class faculty and researchers and fund STEM pathway programs for underserved K-12 students looking to pursue a college degree and enter high-tech career sectors.

Senator Mark Warner said, “The U.S. must maintain international leadership in advancing technology, and talent is our most critical resource. It’s exciting to see a world-class company like Boeing invest in a program that will help bolster the depth of our nation’s tech talent and drive economic growth in the Washington, D.C, Region.”

The impact of Boeing’s support will also stretch beyond higher education, through outreach from the Innovation Campus that, according to the statement, will include:

A scalable, K-12 STEM engagement program that will drive the future of diversity in the technology sector.

Funding for a K-12 program director who will develop, implement, and lead a strategy to expand access to technology related disciplines.

New financial aid for students made possible by Boeing will also include:

Full scholarships to attract, retain, and propel a diverse cohort of master’s degree students.

Additional scholarships for potential future students looking to complete prerequisite courses and qualify for Innovation Campus admission.

Ph.D. fellowships to attract a highly skilled and diverse cohort of researchers.

Nationally, computer science and information technology fields were projected to add 531,200 jobs from 2019 to 2029, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To help meet this demand, the Commonwealth of Virginia has committed to creating 31,000 new computer science and computer engineering graduates over 20 years through its Tech Talent Investment Program agreements with 11 universities.

The Virginia Tech Innovation Campus, which will anchor a 65-acre innovation district in Alexandria, is a major component of Virginia Tech’s commitment to that program.