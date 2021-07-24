Body of missing woman Emily Lu found, former tenant charged with second-degree murder

After 50 days, the search for missing woman Emily Lu came to an end on Friday, July 24, 2021.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The body of missing Lorton woman Emily Lu has been found and police arrested a man who was living with her.

Fairfax County Police arrested and charged Woodbridge resident Brian George Sayrs Jr., 25, with second-degree murder and felony concealment of a body. He is currently being held at the Adult Detention Center without bond.

Officers received information Friday evening that Lu may be in the area of Dudley Dr. and Laurel Crest Dr. in Lorton, where detectives located Lu’s body in the woods.

Police say Sayrs was a tenant at Lu’s home at the time of her disappearance back in June.



“This murder is heartbreaking…Emily didn’t deserve what had happened to her. She did nothing wrong. This is not the outcome that we desired or hoped for and I am personally saddened and heartbroken,” said Ed O’Carroll, Bureau Commander, Major Crimes, Fairfax County Police Department.

Detectives continue to investigate to determine the circumstances surrounding Lu’s death. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800, option 2. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477.

This is being investigated as the 13th homicide year to date in Fairfax County.