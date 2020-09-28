Body found inside Fairfax County apartment, police investigating

GROVETON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating after a body was found inside an apartment building Monday afternoon.

Police said first responders were called to the 6500 Block of Tower Drive in Groveton after a person was found inside the apartment. Detectives say the victim had upper body injuries. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Fairfax County Police said the scene was contained by 4:15 p.m. There are no further updates on the investigation at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

