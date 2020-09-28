GROVETON, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police are investigating after a body was found inside an apartment building Monday afternoon.
Police said first responders were called to the 6500 Block of Tower Drive in Groveton after a person was found inside the apartment. Detectives say the victim had upper body injuries. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
Fairfax County Police said the scene was contained by 4:15 p.m. There are no further updates on the investigation at this time.
This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.
MORE NEWS FROM WDVM
- Maryland ban on foam food containers to take effect
- Police arrest driver for handgun possession in Downtown Silver Spring
- Washington Monument will reopen to the public this week
- Search effort for runaway emu ends in somber rescue
- Body found inside Fairfax County apartment, police investigating
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App