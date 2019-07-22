Body found in Frederick County, Va.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Sheriff’s deputies in Frederick County, Va. are investigating after a man’s body was found on the side of a road Sunday evening.

Around 5:20 p.m., deputies say a truck driver found the body on the 300 block of Brick Kiln Rd. According to deputies, the man was not wearing a shirt or shoes, and he was described as being in his 50’s.

This death is not being considered suspicious. Deputies have not yet released the name of the victim.

