Body found in Fairfax County parking garage, detectives investigating

BAILEY’S CROSSROADS, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County detectives are investigating after a body was found in a parking garage overnight.

On Saturday morning, Fairfax County Police tweeted saying a man was found dead in a garage in the 5100 block of Leesburg Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area.

FCPD says it is planning to release additional information as the investigation continues.

Stay with WDVM for the latest updates.

—

Breaking international news Saturday: Prince Philip’s funeral live updates: The Duke of Edinburgh being laid to rest at Windsor Castle

Check out the latest forecast for the weekend: Warming up early week