Police identify man found dead in Winchester

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — Update July 23, 2019 3:11 p.m.

Winchester Police have identified the deceased man found floating in the Town Run.

Police say the victim was Kenneth Romick, 62, of Millwood Pike in Frederick County, Virginia. An autopsy was performed by the Medical Examiner’s Office on Tuesday, but authorities have not yet released a cause of death. Foul play is not suspected.

Detectives with the Winchester Police Department are investigating a body found floating in the Town Run.

Around 2:10 p.m. on July 22, crew members with Winchester’s Public Works Department were returning to City Yards when they discovered a male floating in the waterway.

The male was removed from the water and was found to be unresponsive. Shortly after, Winchester Fire and Rescue arrived on scene and pronounced the male dead.

The investigation is ongoing and according to police, foul play is not suspected.