Body cam footage released, woman charged following Springfield officer-involved shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — The bodycam footage from an officer-involved shooting on July 19 has been released. The video shows 30-year-old Jiyoung Lee approaching two officers with a knife, after which one officer shot her in the abdomen. The full footage is above, viewer discretion is advised.

Officers had first responded to a home on the 8000 block of Gosport Lane after a 911 call where the caller said that a woman was throwing things, acting violently and threatening to harm herself and the other occupants.

A conference on Thursday said that the officers entered the home through the back door, where they encountered Lee with a knife. When they asked her to drop the knife, she refused and threatened to stab the officers before walking towards them with the knife. One officer then fired at her, hitting her in the upper body.

Chief of Police, Kevin Davis, says the officers tried to de-escalate the situation several times.

“It happened very very quickly, very quickly a knife is a deadly weapon. And the firearm who discharged his firearm was certainly approached very quickly after he made several attempts to de-escalate.,” said Chief Davis.

He also mentioned that two other people were in the basement of the home without any escape, so the officers did what they needed to save other lives.

“Armed with that deadly weapon, that knife, we could’ve had a double homicide on the scene,” said Chief Davis.

The conference said that the officers immediately administered aid. She was then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Lee has been charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.

Chief Davis says the officer is on restricted duty, pending an investigation.