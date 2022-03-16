FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Police released bodycam footage of an officer-involved shooting in Lorton, Virginia.

A Fairfax County officer shot Michael Vaughn, 34-years-old after they say Vaughn waved a weapon at police.

It happened on Fitt Court in Lorton on Feb. 15. Police say they responded to calls of a suspicious vehicle parked in the same spot for 24 hours.

Video released by police shows the moment officers responded to the scene where they found Vaughn in his car with a rifle.

Police say Vaughn raised a rifle at officers, causing one of them to fire several shots at the suspect.

Vaughn was later taken to the hospital.