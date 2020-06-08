Board to revisit removal of Leesburg Confederate statue

Chair Phyllis Randall announced via Facebook that the board will hold a business meeting on July 7 to discuss its removal.

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors will revisit a discussion it’s had for years about removing the Confederate statue outside of the courthouse in Leesburg.

Chair Phyllis Randall announced via Facebook that the board will hold a business meeting on July 7 to discuss its removal. In 2003, Randall wrote her first of three op-eds opposing the statue and has advocated for its removal since.

Last term, the board voted on whether the county should have control of what sits on county-owned property, including so-called “war monuments.” Randall voted in favor of county control and lost the motion — Supervisor Buffington voted against the motion and Supervisor Letourneau abstained.

Randall said, “The General Assembly set forth a process of removal (or not) of “War Monuments.” I intend to follow that legal process. It involves a public hearing and a certain amount of elapsed time…As Chair, I reserve the right to make motions as it pertains to the removal of that statue.” She closed out her message permitting people from defacing or attempting to remove the statue.

