Board of supervisors votes to rescind anti-discrimination policy

Delegate Dave LaRock says policy is not consistent with the law

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — In July, the Frederick County Board of Supervisors voted to expand its anti-discrimination policy to protect LGBTQ county employees. Now in a 6 to 1 vote, they have decided to rescind that action.

Delegate Dave LaRock says he alerted a supervisor that this policy was not consistent with state law.

“There were no, zero, reported incidents where someone felt that they had been discriminated against that would justify a policy revision,” said LaRock of Virginia’s 33rd District.

Shawnee District Supervisor Shannon Trout was the only one who voted to keep the policy in place.

“I think that everyone deserves the right to a fair and equal workplace where they know they’re going to be free from harrassment and discrimination. It doesn’t matter what group they fall into, whether they’re gay, transgender, bi-sexual, pregnant,” said Trout.

“I was unaware that we were planning on voting or rescinding it. So it wasn’t on the agenda, it was brought up at the end of the meeting,” said Trout.

Heidi David-Young is running for a supervisor seat, and says she believes LaRock had a major influence.

“It says that they’re unfortunately easily swayed by one person’s I would say opinion and that is very upsetting to me,” said David-Young.

The policy will be sent back to the human resources committee to be studied further.

“That committee can look at it, possibly make changes and then they’ll send it back to the board and then when it comes back before us we can decide to put it back in place or something similar back in place,” said Trout.

WDVM reached out to every supervisor for comment. Shannon Trout and Gary Lofton were the only ones to respond. Lofton said the board wishes to make sure the policy complies with the law.