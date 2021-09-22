Board of Supervisors votes to move forward with study of harm from school segregation in Loudoun County

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors voted to move forward with Supervisor Juli Briskman’s proposal to study how segregation in schools years ago still impacts Black Loudoun residents today.

The board directed the proposal to the joint Board of Supervisors and School Board Committee to study the history of racial discrimination in the county, and whether reparations would be appropriate.

The proposal comes nearly a year after Briskman, as well as other county officials, signed a letter of apology to the Black community for Loudoun’s history of segregation.

The vote passed 6-3 at Tuesday night’s meeting, but some board members voiced concerns, saying there weren’t enough specific examples of racism in Loudoun County addressed in the proposal.



“When do we put this behind us? Obviously, our country has some deep seeded issues of systemic race. It has been 50 to 60 years since segregation was largely ended,” said Supervisor Caleb Kershner. “Yes, there’s the struggles over the years leading up to that, but I think Loudoun County has in large part overcome this.”

Briskman says she encourages community members to share their experiences with the committee throughout this process.