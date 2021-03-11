Board of Supervisors approves school improvement projects for Virginia FCPS

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Board of Supervisors voted to provide the funding for the Indian Hollow Elementary and James Wood High School improvement projects for Frederick County Public Schools in Virginia.

The vote happened during the Board of Supervisors’ public hearing on Wednesday night. The school system is now taking the next steps to begin work on the projects by securing a contractor and start date.

The Indian Hollow Elementary project is expected to be completed for the start of the 2023-2024 school year and the James Wood High School project is set to be finished for the start of the 2024-2025 school year.