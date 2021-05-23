Board member’s tweet becomes topic of discussion at Fairfax County board meeting

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A tweet from a school board member was the topic of discussion at a Fairfax County school board meeting on Thursday night.

School board member Abrar Omeish posted a message to Twitter on May 13th regarding the violence between Israel and Palestine.

In the tweet, Omeish said Israel was ‘desecrating the holy land.’



Eid Mubarak! Congrats on 30 days of worship!



Hurts my heart to celebrate while Israel kills Palestinians & desecrates the Holy Land right now. Apartheid & colonization were wrong yesterday and will be today, here and there. 🌎💞🌍



May justice + truth prevail.#EidWithPalestine pic.twitter.com/JmQjJzAaS4 — Abrar Omeish (@AbrarOmeish) May 13, 2021

Parents called on Omeish to resign, saying the comment was divisive and not representative of all Fairfax County students.

Omeish spoke at the end of the meeting, saying she hears the frustration from students and wants to promote dialogue surrounding the violence.



“I hear the community’s pain in that, and I have been grateful to hear from many constituents and neighbors who have reached out,” said Omeish. “The loudest thing that I want to be heard today is that I want to listen. I want us to have dialogue and conversation and be able to empathize with one another because that is how we move forward and that is how we grow.”

The Jewish Community Relations Council in Washington, D.C. was planning to honor Omeish for her work in making the schools more equitable for faith minorities but rescinded the honor.