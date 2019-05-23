Board denies plan allowing Clorox to build cat litter plant

FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. - In a 5 to 1 vote the Frederick County, Virginia Board of Supervisors voted to deny the comprehensive plan that would allow Clorox to build their proposed cat litter plant.

"I ask my fellow board members to consider this: by choosing to amend the comprehensive plan here tonight you are obligating the citizens and the taxpayers of Frederick County to pay the cost of traffic improvements," said Frederick County Stonewall Supervisor Judith McCann-Slaughter.

Residents say the plant would have increased truck traffic on Brucetown Road, which has been given an "F" rating by VDOT.

"The biggest concerns I have are the noise pollution, the dust pollution the traffic," said Clearbrook resident Victoria Hitchcock.

Nearly 60 residents who live near the plant site, signed a petition saying they were not in favor of the rural property becoming industrial land use.

"I am ecstatic, there are no other words for it," said Hitchcock.

Clorox says the plant would have brought over half a million dollars in tax revenue and would have created $190 million in economic development growth.

"Clorox has a proven track record and we firmly believe that our proposed facility in Clearbrook meets the criteria, the strategies and goals outlined in the plan," said Clorox Vice President Michael Holly.

For some residents, this vote made a significant impact.

"I never thought I'd ever sell that house and I really never did but I felt like if a cat litter was gonna come in, I was probably going to sell," said Clearbrook resident Susan Harbaugh.

After over 2 hours of public comment, the crowd was overjoyed when the board voted against the plan.