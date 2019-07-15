Bluemont murder suspect arraigned

BERRYVILLE, Va. (WDVM) — The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in connection to the murder of a Bluemont, Virginia man in 2017.

Blake Munk, 32, of Baltimore County, Maryland was arraigned Monday in the Clarke County Circuit Court on 12 charges relating to the murder of William Todd Anderson, 48, on March 27, 2017.

According to law enforcement, Munk and two other men allegedly broke into Anderson’s home on Blue Ridge Mountain Rd. and tied Anderson and a female house guest up, before beating and robbing Anderson at gunpoint.

Anderson died of his injuries.

“Blake Anthony Munk is charged with 12 counts, the most severe being the homicide,” said Sgt. Patricia Putnam of the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office. “There are also abduction charges, robbery charges, and use of a firearm during the commission of the felonies.”

Deputies have not yet named the two other suspects in the case.

Munk is being held without bond at the Northwest Regional Adult Detention Center. His trial is set to begin July 29 at 9 a.m.