Blue Ridge Wildlife Center warns of lead ammunition dangers

BOYCE, Va. (WDVM)– After a bald eagle with lead poisoning died, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center wants hunters and gun owners to be aware of the dangers of lead ammunition.

Experts from the center say lead bullets don’t just harm wildlife, they also can harm people who eat meat from animals shot using lead bullets.

“A lot of bullets are lead core with a copper coat on them and even those can still fragment the way that lead fragments, so a lot of people use those because they think it’s safer but in reality we really want them to switch to completely non-lead ammunition,” said Dr. Jen Riley, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Director of Veterinary Services.

Firearm sales skyrocketed this year, causing a nationwide shortage in lead and non-lead ammunition. Riley says this might encourage hunters to use other means.

“So they’re both going up the same level, certainly bow-hunting would solve the problem entirely there are other options you can look into,” said Riley.

Blue Ridge Wildlife Center says you should also discard gut piles anytime you clean out an animal when hunting. The center says lead ammunition can fragment up to 18 inches from the wound channel and can easily be eaten by other animals.