Blue Ridge Wildlife Center advises public to clean bird feeders

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is advising the public about the importance of cleaning out bird feeders.

Dirty bird feeders can cause feeder diseases such as Zonotic diseases like salmonellosis, poxvirus, mycotoxin exposure, just to name a few. The diseases can spread to other birds and wildlife in the area. To clean out your feeders, you should fully empty them every week or two, wash them with soap and warm water and disinfect with a solution that will kill viruses and bacteria. Then, fully dry them out before refilling them with food.

According the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center, plastic feeders that are easy to dismantle are typically easier to use than wooden feeders. You should also clean up food that has fallen from underneath feeders.

“If you’re physically seeing birds that have….obvious signs of disease, you should be taking your feeders down for at least two weeks, completely empty them completely clean them and just don’t put them back up for a little while because as soon as you put them back up if it’s in the middle of a big disease outbreak in your area they’re just going to keep getting them dirty again,” said Dr. Jen Riley Director of Veterinary Services.

Feeding birds is for human enjoyment and the food humans provide through bird feeders is not required supplemental food.

