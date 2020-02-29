Bloomberg looking for support from Northern Virginia voters ahead of Super Tuesday

MCLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Michael Bloomberg, a democratic presidential candidate, hosted a rally “Women for Mike 2020” ahead of Super Tuesday next week.

“The first thing I am thinking of is who can beat Donald Trump” says Mira, a Fairfax Resident who attended the rally today.

Bloomberg highlighted his policy in healthcare, wages, taxes and climate changes that aim to attract moderate Democrats and moderate Republicans.

However, Bloomberg is having trouble to deal with alleged sexual harassment and controversial non-disclosure agreement, which impact his ability to attract female voters. Today, he offered a strong position to re-affirm to women’s right.

“President Trump has attack woman and women’s rights from the moment he sworn in the office, he threatened women’s health and women’s safety through his policies and his judiciary appointment,” said Bloomberg.

“As president I will fight with you to protect health and rights for all women, and on my first day in the office, I will reserve the damage that president trump has done to women’s rights”, he added.

But before he delivered his speech, he fired the first shot at President’s Trump responses to coronavirus.

“The fact is President Trump has been briefed the coronavirus two months ago, but he buried his head in the sand and his failure to prepare is crippling our response now,” he claimed.

“But the president we all know is not a scientist and that’s a nice way to put it, he doesn’t even believe in science,” he added.

Mira is optimistic about Bloomberg’s candidacy.

“I think that Mike Bloomberg is the best candidate from all of them, all the democrats.”she said, as Bloomberg will join the rest of Democratic candidates for Super Tuesday next week.