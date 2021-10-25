Blood drive held in memory of former Winchester Mayor

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — A blood drive was held at the George Washington Hotel in honor of former Winchester Mayor Charles Zuckerman and his wife Virginia.

Over 80 people were signed up to give blood. The Zuckerman’s better known as Charlie and Jenny were Winchester’s Mayor and First Lady for eight years. They both passed away in 2020. Charlie was an American Red Cross volunteer since 1949 and donated 38 gallons and 3 pints of blood during his lifetime.

His wife Jenny was a Red Cross volunteer for over 25 years. The blood drive is critical as blood shortages continue across the nation.

“There seems to be a high no show rate could be due to illnesses, traveling you know with the covid pandemic folks may still be a little leery coming out and donating I would encourage everyone to come out and donate,” said Lisa Wilt Donor Recruitment Manager with the American Red Cross.

The goal was to collect 85 units of blood.