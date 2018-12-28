Blood donation shortage exacerbated by government shutdown

More from Northern Virginia

An area blood bank network says its annual holiday blood shortage is being exacerbated by the government shutdown.

Inova blood donor services, which serves multiple medical care facilities in the DMV collects roughly 33 percent of their blood products from high schools. When those high schools are closed, like they are now for winter break, their supply drops.

Traditionally, they rely on government partners to help hold them over during the tough time.

“With the government shutdown currently, and employees being on furlough we’re gonna lose out on about 400 to 500 units of blood in January,” explained Heather Wade, donor recruitment manager.

Inova blood services currently has shortages of Rh positive and O negative blood types.

You can make an appointment here.