Blockchain tech company to open headquarters Arlington

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Virginia Governor Ralph Northam (D) announced on Monday that a major tech company, Block.one, will open it’s newest headquarters in Arlington.

Block.one plans to create 170 new jobs in Arlington over the next few years. This initiative follows the recent announcement about Amazon opening a Headquarters in Arlington. The Acting Director of Business Investment at Arlington Economic Development (AED) says this decision furthers Northern Virginia’s Economic Development goal of becoming a leader in innovative technology.

“This is a really exciting time for us in Arlington to welcome Block.one here,” said Marian Marquez, Acting Director of Business Investment, at Arlington Economic Development. This is a further testament to the fact that Arlington is a great place to locate and expand if you are an innovative technology company. “

Block.one will also be Arlington’s first major blockchain deal.