“BLM” found spray-painted on Stonewall Jackson monument in Manassas

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — According to officials, a federal investigation is underway after “BLM” was found spray-painted on a Stonewall Jackson monument at Manassas National Battlefield Park.

Officials suspect the vandalism was done on Monday or Tuesday and has since been removed from the monument. “BLM” is the abbreviation for Black Lives Matter, which has been seen spray-painted on other Confederate monuments in Virginia.

This comes shortly after the Prince William County school board voted to change the names of Stonewall Jackson High school and Stonewall Jackson Middle school in Manassas. Stonewall Jackson High school will now be recognized as Unity Reed High school, in honor of the late Arthur Reed, former security assistant at the school. Stonewall Jackson Middle school will now be recognized as Unity Braxton Middle, in honor of Celestine and Carroll Braxton, a local educator and veteran.