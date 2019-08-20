Blandy Farm changes dog policy after aggressive incident

Dogs will now need to be leashed at all times.

CLARKE COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — After several incidents, Virginia’s state arboretum is changing its pet policy.

As of Tuesday, dogs will only be welcome at the Blandy Experimental Farm if they are leashed at all times.

Prior to the change, dogs were welcome at the Clarke County farm both on and off leash. But staff say last week, an off-leash dog aggressively approached another visitor’s dog. The incident was cause for staff to reconsider the policy, after various similar incidents over the years.

Director Dave Carr says the policy change is unfortunate but inevitable, adding that Blandy was one of the few locations in the area that allowed off-leash dogs.

“It’s no coincidence that we were one of only a handful of places if that many in the area that allowed this,” Carr said. “Most places came to this conclusion a long time ago.”

Carr says the current signage does not reflect the new policy and asks all dog owners to adhere to the new policy.