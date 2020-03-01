Black leaders discuss success for Black History Month

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Several authors and business leaders hosted a Black history panel discussion, highlighting their journey to success and touching on topics that affect the black community

The panel discussion, lead by Dr. Avis Jones-Deweever and former congressional Black Caucus Health Fellow, Okey Enyia, aimed to bring up racially sensitive topics that are not usually discussed in the workplace, such as implicit biases, microagressions, cultural assimilation and the glass ceiling.

Dr. Avis Jones-Deweever, Founder of the Exceptional Leadership of Women said

“As black women, we definitely face some very distinct challenges in terms of our career, aspirations and success in being able to quote on quote balance that with the rest of our lives. We tend to have a disproportionate number of responsibilities, and we tend to be someone at work who gets the job done but rarely get the credit.”

According to the event organizer, she hopes that everyone learns how to deal with oppression both in and out of the work place.