Black Heritage Museum of Arlington will soon reopen at its new location

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Black Heritage Museum of Arlington, Virginia will soon open its doors at its new location. It’s only moved down the street from its original home on Columbia Pike, but its director and president say the mission has stayed the same.

“Our mission is to get the word out that Arlington is very much infiltrated with African American history and the average person does not know that,” said Scott Taylor. “It’s something to be very proud of.”

“This pike here is a gold mine and the owners want to do something with [the old space]. Make more money,” Taylor said. The Columbia Pike Revitalization Organization, a longtime friend of the museum’s, is allowing them to use the space for a while. While the museum’s permanent location hangs in the balance, Taylor says it’s not going anywhere.

The Lee Highway Alliance and the Green Valley and Halls Hill neighborhoods are also supporting the organization. Taylor says Amazon, which will soon be constructing its HQ2 campus in Arlington, recently donated an impressive grant.

“Come out to a museum, donate to a Black-owned business for a change,” Taylor said. “Black History Month is not just one month, we celebrate Black history 24/7 up here and I think the whole world should too.”