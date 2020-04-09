Bishop O’Connell High School choir is staying in tune… and staying 6-feet apart

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Bishop O’Connell’s choir director Kyra Klontz says she’s using more technology with her students than ever before. Klontz hosts office hours over Zoom video conference and has her students send videos of themselves singing over Flipgrid. Klontz has added a third platform into the mix: Adobe Premiere Pro.

Klontz says she worked between 20 to 30 hours to sync each of her students’ videos to mimic a performance. The students sang the composition while listening to a practice track with their earbuds to stay in tune and on time. Other choral directors across the country are practicing by “virtual choir,” including Klontz’s sister.

“I don’t think they fully grasped how cool it would be to see them singing as an individual but next to their peers because they’re so used to singing in choir when you’re with that person,” Klontz said. “I think a lot of them are missing that experience right now so I think that was very powerful.”