Bird feeder disease on the rise

BOYCE, Va. (WDVM) — Blue Ridge Wildlife Center is warning people about the danger of using bird feeders.

Bird feeders are known to cause diseases amongst birds, such as mycoplasmosis and salmonella. So far this year, Blue Ridge Wildlife Center has cared for fifteen finches with bird feeder disease compared to just three by March of last year. Birds do not need food from bird feeders.

The center recommends people take down their feeders until April at least due to the spike they’ve seen in feeder diseases in the area.