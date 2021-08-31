Biology student at Howard University gives back to community addressing food scarcity

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — Not many young people are spending their time being activists for their community, but one student at Howard University has joined an organization called “Revolutionaire” as a food security action leader to address the ongoing issue of food scarcity.

Attending Howard University with a major in biology and chemistry, aren’t Lethan’s Hampton only interests. He is also determined to tackle the issue of food scarcity.

“I’ve always been passionate about community service. I think that’s something my parents has instilled in me at a very young age, and recognizing my blessings has allowed me to allocate my energy and my efforts to really focus on housing and food security,” said Lethan Hampton, a student and action leader.

According to D.C Hunger Solutions, 1 in 7 households reported that they have trouble putting food on the table. while COVID-19 has increased these numbers, Hampton said food deserts are also a concern in southeast D.C.

“I get random items — nowadays I probably include mask or gloves just general protective gear because of COVID — but I think it’s really just a matter of me holding myself accountable and my friends holding me accountable. Continuing that cycle of me just giving back on a weekly or bi-weekly basis,” said Hampton.

With the hope of increasing sustainability within the African American community through food drives, he isn’t stopping there. Hampton also established two libraries at primary schools for students in Africa last year.

“I think the whole reasoning behind it was that I was just stuck in quarantine, I think the whole service aspect of itself changed. I couldn’t go anywhere in person, I couldn’t go tutor, I couldn’t spend time with the elderly, and I couldn’t go to food banks,” said Hampton.

Taking a different route, Hampton has raised over $1,000 to establish a school and his next goal is to partner with nonprofits to continue to give back to those in need. With 2 years left at Howard University, Hampton’s goal is to establish a community garden in southeast D.C. to influence more students to give back to their community.